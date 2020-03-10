Lancaster City Stabbing Suspect Identified

The man suspected of stabbing another man in Lancaster City last week remains at-large. Police say the 73-year old victim approached the suspect for sitting in the stairwell of a building along the 100-block of South Prince Street last Tuesday when he was stabbed in the shoulder and hands. Officers say the victim is expected to recover. Now a warrant has been issued for 26-year old Kawan Watts who faces charges of attempted homicide, burglary, making terroristic threats and possessing instruments of crime. Aanyone who can help the investigation is asked to call Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913.