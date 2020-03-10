Double Fatal Fire In Cumberland Co. Includes Firefighter

The Mount Holly Springs firefighter who died in an early morning blaze in Cumberland County Monday was a 17-year veteran of the department. Officials say 34-year old Jerome Guise was a father of three who was killed when a porch roof collapsed on him. He was among the units that responded to a home along the 1500-block of Boilings Springs Road in Boiling Springs at around 1am. Officials say a female resident, 36-year old Jessica Diehl died in the blaze while her husband was severely injured. We do not have a current update on his condition. No word yet on how the flames started.