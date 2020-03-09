Presumed Coronavirus Cases In PA Now Totals Six

Two days after Governor Tom Wolf issued an emergency disaster declaration, the number of cases presumed with the coronavirus in PA has climbed to six. On Sunday, Wolf had an update totaling two cases in Delaware County, two in Wayne County and two in Montgomery County. All are in good health and they remain in isolation at home. The Governor says residents can help stop the spread themselves by ashing hands for at least 20-seconds and sneezing into your elbow or sleeve and not touching your face. Residents can get checklists and other updates on their web site: health.pa.gov