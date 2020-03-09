Lancaster Co. Traffic Accident Leaves Three Dead

A deadly weekend in Lancaster County where three people died in a traffic accident. West Earl Township Police say a 73-year old man heading north on Route-222 when he crossed the median and crashed into another vehicle at around noon on Saturday. The Coroner says the driver and a passenger in the second vehicle, Harold and Dawn Sheaffer, both 60-years old, died in the crash. Officials say another passenger, an 8-year old girl, was treated for minor injuries. The first driver’s identity was still being withheld pending family notification. An autopsy is planned on him Monday.