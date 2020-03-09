Lancaster Co. Traffic Accident Leaves Three Dead

Posted on

A deadly weekend in Lancaster County where three people died in a traffic accident. West Earl Township Police say a 73-year old man heading north on Route-222 when he crossed the median and crashed into another vehicle at around noon on Saturday. The Coroner says the driver and a passenger in the second vehicle, Harold and Dawn Sheaffer, both 60-years old, died in the crash. Officials say another passenger, an 8-year old girl, was treated for minor injuries. The first driver’s identity was still being withheld pending family notification. An autopsy is planned on him Monday.

Headlines

There is no custom code to display.