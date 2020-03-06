One Dead In York City Fire

A fatal fire in York City claimed the life of a resident who ran back into the burning building to try and save some pet dogs. Officials say units were called to the 600-block of South Pershing Avenue at around 8am Thursday. Flames heavily-damaged two neighboring buildings and one in the 200-block of Kurtz Avenue. The Coroner’s Office identifies the victim as 24-year old Brandon Eaton. Other residents made it out safely but several puppies died in the fire. The Red Cross assisted a total of 17-people who were displaced. The damage estimate is just over $300,000. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.