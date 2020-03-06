Arrest Made In York Co. Rail Trail Rape

A York man is being held in the county prison on $200,000 bail after he was arrested for kidnapping a woman along the Rail Trail last Friday night and then raping her. Police say they used surveillance video and matched clothing in order to charge 41-year old Randy-Jay Jones. Officers say Jones allegedly used a knife to grab the victim from the Kings Mill Road area before assaulting her at a different location and then dropped her off along the 500-block of South Queen Street. The suspect faces multiple offenses including with rape, indecent assault, kidnapping and robbery. Jones was convicted of indecent assault in Lancaster City in 2008.