Suspect Charged In Lancaster Co. Murder

A suspect has been arrested for the murder of a woman in Lancaster County. The District Attorney’s Office says 47-year old Kristin Graham of Morgantown was killed in a home along the 200 block of Twin County Road in Caenarvon Township, Lancaster County, on Monday. Now, 31-year old Matthew Moser of Chester County faces charges of homicide, aggravated and simple assault and tampering with evidence. Officials say Moser lived at least part-time with the victim. The suspect was taken into custody Tuesday night after a 6-hour standoff at a Chester County motel. State Police say they were called to a Quality Inn in West Goshen Township when Moser barricaded himself in a room. The incident eventually ended peacefully. The suspect required medical treatment for minor injuries.