Ruling Released In Lancaster Co. Double Fatal Fire

The Lancaster County fire that left two women dead last month has been ruled accidental. West Hempfield Township Police say the February-22 blaze in the home along the 3100-block of Marietta Avenue was caused by an electrical malfunction in the home’s first floor bedroom. The flames claimed 40-year old Sabine Labarriere and her 79-year old mother Marie Dorcena. Several other family members were able to escape the burning home. One relative was seriously burned but we do not have an update on her current condition.