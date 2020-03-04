York Added To Lanternfly Infestation Quarantine Zone

York is among the new counties added to the quarantine zone for the crop-destroying spotted lanternfly. The state Department of Agriculture has placed a total of 26-counties in the quarantine zone. Lancaster County made the list in 2017. The designation means the state restricts movement of certain plants, landscaping materials and construction waste, among other items within the quarantine zone. Lawmakers have increased funding to fight the infestation that began in the commonwealth in 2014. The lanternfly is native to Asia.