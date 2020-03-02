What You Need to Know about Coronavirus

There is an abundance of information being shared in response to COVID-19. We have assembled the below information from trusted resources to assist you in finding the latest and most accurate information.
- Guidance for Businesses and Employers to Plan and Respond to Coronavirus Disease – Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
- Frequently Asked Questions – CDC
- How to Prepare and Take Action – CDC
- Background and “What May Happen” – National Institutes of Health (NIH)
- Q-and-A About Coronavirus – World Health Organization (WHO)
- Daily Situation Reports from WHO
- How Coronavirus Spreads –CDC
- Prevention and Treatment – CDC
- Guarding Against Stigma Related to Coronavirus – CDC
- Information for Travelers – CDC
- Information for Employers – Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)
- HIPAA Privacy and Novel Coronavirus – Health and Human Services (HHS)
- Coronavirus Response – Federal Drug Administration (FDA)
- Coronavirus Defense Department
- COVID-19: What You Need to Know – International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA)
This information is provided by Cumulus Media as a courtesy to our listeners. It is not intended to be, or substitute for, professional medical advice. If you feel ill, please seek treatment.