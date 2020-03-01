<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,initial-scale=1.0"> <meta http-equiv="x-ua-compatible" content="ie=edge"> <title>Women's History Month</title> <script> window.self.DO_NOT_ACTIVATE_DFP = true; window.self.addEventListener('jquery.loaded', function() { window.self.parent._CMLS.CCC_IFRAME_ACTIVATE_DFP([300,250]); }); </script> <link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/cumulus-digital/cumulus-awards-feature@228c386/dist/iframe/inner/css/base.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css"> <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/cumulus-digital/cumulus-awards-feature@228c386/dist/iframe/inner/js/base-min.js"></script> <!-- LOCAL STYLES HERE --> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Montserrat:300,400,700&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <style> body { background: #c892cc; color: #fff; font-family: 'Montserrat', sans-serif; <div class="generic row hasbg bgright bglight">
<img src="" data-src="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2020/03/21162613/whm-bg-susan_b_anthony.jpg" lazyload="on" class="rowbg">
<div class="container">
<div class="name">
Susan B. Anthony <div class="dates"> 1820–1906 </div> </div> <div class="body"> The 19th amendment to the Constitution giving women the right to vote is known as the Susan B. Anthony amendment. She was a leading voice in the women’s suffrage movement and once wrote, “There never will be complete equality until women themselves help to make laws and elect lawmakers.” She died 14 years before women won the right to vote but said she knew that failure was impossible. We salute one of the founders of the women’s rights movement, Susan B. Anthony. </div> </div> <cite> Original Photograph: Library of Congress, Reproduction number LC-USZ62-23933 (b&w film copy neg.). Digital ID cph.3a52783 (Public Domain) </cite> </div> <div class="generic row hasbg bgleft bgdark"> <img src="" data-src="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2020/03/21162530/whm-bg-amelia_earhart.jpg" lazyload="on" class="rowbg"> <div class="container"> <div class="name"> Amelia Earhart <div class="dates"> 1897–1937 </div> </div> <div class="body"> She was the first woman to fly a solo transatlantic flight and the first person to fly from Hawaii to the continental U.S. Then Amelia Earhart set out to be the first woman to fly around the world. With navigator Fred Noonan, she started the 29,000-mile journey in Miami. One month later, after flying 22,000 miles, she disappeared over the Pacific Ocean. Did the plane run out of fuel? Or crash? Or were they captured by the Japanese in the years just before World War II? To this day, no one knows what happened to this aviation pioneer. We remember the legendary Amelia Earhart. </div> </div> <cite> Original Photograph: Underwood & Underwood (active 1880 – c. 1950) (Public Domain) </cite> </div> <div class="generic row hasbg bgright bgdark"> <img src="" data-src="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2020/03/21162538/whm-bg-billie_jean_king.jpg" lazyload="on" class="rowbg"> <div class="container"> <div class="name"> Billie Jean King <div class="dates"> 1943– </div> </div> <div class="body"> Billie Jean King was in fifth grade when she started playing tennis and told her mother she was going to be the number one player in the world. She won 20 titles at Wimbledon and triumphed at the U.S. Open, the Australian Open and the French Open. By 1966 she was ranked the number one female tennis player in the world. Fighting for pay equality for women in tennis, she was challenged to a Battle of the Sexes match by champion Bobby Riggs. King won all three sets. We salute the woman who re-wrote sports history, Billie Jean King. </div> </div> <cite> Original Photograph: <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Billie_Jean_King_and_Bobby_Riggs_1973.jpg" target="_blank">Author unknown (Public Domain)</a> </cite> </div> <div class="generic row hasbg bgleft bglight"> <img src="" data-src="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2020/03/21162550/whm-bg-jacqueline_kennedy.jpg" lazyload="on" class="rowbg"> <div class="container"> <div class="name"> Jacqueline Kennedy <div class="dates"> 1929–1994 </div> </div> <div class="body"> Jacqueline Bouvier was a newspaper photographer who met a congressman from Massachusetts named John F. Kennedy. They were married soon after and when he was elected President, she became the First Lady and a champion of the arts and culture in America. When President Kennedy was assassinated in 1963, the world grieved with his young widow and her two children. Later in her life, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis had a successful career in book publishing. We salute Jackie Kennedy, who dedicated her life to making the world a better place. </div> </div> <cite> Original Photograph: Cecil W. Stoughton (Public Domain) </cite> </div> <div class="generic row hasbg bgright bglight"> <img src="" data-src="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2020/03/21162546/whm-bg-hellen_keller.jpg" lazyload="on" class="rowbg"> <div class="container"> <div class="name"> Helen Keller <div class="dates"> 1880–1968 </div> </div> <div class="body"> Blind and deaf, Helen Keller was an undisciplined child until teacher Anne Sullivan came into her life. Their relationship was immortalized in The Miracle Worker, and no one will ever forget how Sullivan taught Helen to communicate by spelling out words in her hand. Keller became a world-renowned author and lecturer, and a global ambassador for the disabled. We salute the extraordinary Helen Keller. </div> </div> <cite> Original Photograph: United States Library of Congress's Prints and Photographs division under the digital ID cph.3c12513 (Public Domain) </cite> </div> <div class="generic row hasbg bgleft bgdark"> <img src="" data-src="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2020/03/21162601/whm-bg-maya_angelou.jpg" lazyload="on" class="rowbg"> <div class="container"> <div class="name"> Maya Angelou <div class="dates"> 1928–2014 </div> </div> <div class="body"> The first best-selling nonfiction book by an African-American female author was I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, an autobiography by poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou. A true renaissance woman, her passions included music, dance and theater. She traveled the world and was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize for her writing. We salute Presidential Medal of Freedom winner Maya Angelou. </div> </div> <cite> Original Photograph: <a href="https://www.flickr.com/people/36277035@N06" target="_blank">John Mathew Smith</a> (Altered) (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/deed.en" target="_blank">CC BY-SA 2.0</a>) </cite> </div> <div class="generic row hasbg bgright bgdark"> <img src="" data-src="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2020/03/21162605/whm-bg-sally_ride.jpg" lazyload="on" class="rowbg"> <div class="container"> <div class="name"> Sally Ride <div class="dates"> 1951–2012 </div> </div> <div class="body"> On June 18, 1983, Sally Ride became the first American woman in space. She was also NASA’s youngest astronaut, working as the flight engineer aboard the shuttle Challenger. She dedicated her life to educating young girls in the sciences, and her legacy continues with Sally Ride Science, an organization that encourages all children to study engineering and math. We salute pioneering Astronaut Sally Ride. </div> </div> <cite> Original Photograph: United States National Archives (Public Domain) </cite> </div> <div class="generic row hasbg bgleft bgdark"> <img src="" data-src="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2020/03/21162553/whm-bg-lucille_ball.jpg" lazyload="on" class="rowbg"> <div class="container"> <div class="name"> Lucille Ball <div class="dates"> 1911–1989 </div> </div> <div class="body"> The world loves Lucy – Lucille Ball, star of I Love Lucy, which has been running on TV constantly for seven decades now. Lucy wasn’t just a comedian and an actor; she and husband Desi Arnaz created Desilu Studios, which produced her own series as well as Gene Roddenberry’s Star Trek. Lucy was the first woman to own a major studio in Hollywood. We salute Lucille Ball, the first lady of television comedy. </div> </div> <cite> Original Photograph: Studio (Public Domain) </cite> </div> <div class="generic row hasbg bgright bglight"> <img src="" data-src="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2020/03/21162557/whm-bg-mary_tyler_moore.jpg" lazyload="on" class="rowbg"> <div class="container"> <div class="name"> Mary Tyler Moore <div class="dates"> 1936–2017 </div> </div> <div class="body"> Mary Tyler Moore’s first TV series was Richard Diamond. She played a secretary to the private eye but her face was never shown – only her legs. We finally got to see Mary in The Dick Van Dyke Show, and later, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which won 29 Emmys over seven seasons. Mary and her husband Grant Tinker founded the MTM production company and produced some of television’s finest series, including Hill Street Blues and St. Elsewhere. We salute Mary Tyler Moore, one of television’s leading ladies. </div> </div> <cite> Original Photograph: Anefo (Public Domain) </cite> </div> <div class="generic row hasbg bgleft bgdark"> <img src="" data-src="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2020/03/21171431/whm-bg-serena_williams.jpg" lazyload="on" class="rowbg"> <div class="container"> <div class="name"> Serena Williams <div class="dates"> 1981– </div> </div> <div class="body"> When she was just three years old, Serena Williams started taking daily two-hour tennis lessons from her father. She turned pro when she was 16 and won the Grand Slam of the U.S. Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the Australian Open. With her superior athletic strength and prowess, Serena has been consistently ranked as the number one player in the world by the Women’s Tennis Association. We salute the AP’s Female Athlete of the Decade, Serena Williams. </div> </div> <cite> Original Photograph: <a href="https://www.flickr.com/people/22705753@N06" target="_blank">Edwin Martinez</a> (Altered) (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/deed.en" target="_blank">CC BY 2.0</a>) </cite> </div> <div class="generic row hasbg bgright bgdark"> <img src="" data-src="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2020/03/21162534/whm-bg-barbara_walters.jpg" lazyload="on" class="rowbg"> <div class="container"> <div class="name"> Barbara Walters <div class="dates"> 1929– </div> </div> <div class="body"> TV journalist Barbara Walters has a history of making history, as the first woman to co-anchor a network nightly news broadcast. She also hosted The Today Show, 20/20 and produced and hosted The View. She has interviewed the most famous people in the world, including Fidel Castro, Vladimir Putin, Robert Kennedy, Princess Grace, Henry Kissinger and President George W. Bush and his wife Laura. We salute the multiple Emmy Award winner Barbara Walters. </div> </div> <cite> Original Photograph: United States National Archives (Public Domain) </cite> </div> </body> </html>