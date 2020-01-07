PA Work Zone Speed Enforcement Is Coming In March

You have been warned. PennDOT and the Turnpike Commission have announced the start of the required 60-day notice of the statewide automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement (AWZSE) program. Vehicle-mounted systems will be used to detect and record motorists exceeding posted work zone speed limits but violations will not be issued. When enforcement begins on March-4, registered vehicle owners will receive a warning letter for a first offense, but for a second offense, a violation notice and $75 fine will be sent. The costs goes up from there. These violations are civil penalties only; no points will be assessed to driver’s licenses. Officials say the program isn’t about issuing violations, it’s about saving lives.