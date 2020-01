A volunteer firefighter pleaded guilty to arson in a York County Court on Monday. The York Daily Record reports that 29-year old Eric Robertson of Montgomery County set a fire inside the Kohl’s department store in the West Manchester Town Center in May of 2017. That’s where Robertson had worked as a loss prevention officer. He then put the flames out with a fire extinguisher. No one was hurt. The judge ordered Robertson to 3-years probation and to undergo a mental health evaluation.