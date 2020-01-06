York Driver Sentenced In Hit-&-Run That Killed A Child

A York man gets 6-to-15 years in prison for the DUI hit-&-run death of a 4-year old Hanover girl. The District Attorney’s Office says 35-year old Tony Shower Jr. was convicted late last year of driving under the influence and accident resulting in death or injury of Dakota Wright. The child was hit and killed in November-2016 along the 200-block of Princess Street in Hanover. While Shower maintains his innocence, police say the suspect had been driving the van and using drugs with another man before the crash. It took officers 2-years of investigation to charge Shower. Meanwhile, he will be sentenced this week for several unrelated criminal crimes.