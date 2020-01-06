Lancaster Co. Fire Claims Mother & Daughter

Autopsies are planned for the young mother and daughter who died in a weekend fire In Lancaster County. Crews from a dozen departments responded to the blaze in a row home along the 200-block of South Second Street in Columbia Borough at around 9:30a Saturday. The Coroner’s Office says 20-year old Cami Combs and her 2-year old daughter Calli Flowers were both found in a 2nd-floor bedroom. The mother was pronounced dead at the scene while the child was taken to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. A State Police Fire Marshal says the flames started when a trash can on a stove caught fire. The blaze has been ruled accidental. The home did not have a working smoke alarm.