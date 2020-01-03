York Co. Elections Update

Every vote was counted in last November’s election according to a new statement from the York County Commissioners. The panel says that while there were some problems uncovered last fall, they have a plan to prevent a repeat of the long lines and technical issues as we move forward towards the presidential primary this April 28th. Commissioners say more voting machines and scanners will be purchased and distributed to the most heavily-populated polling places. They add that those improvements will be made through the county’s new Director of Elections and Voter Registration who will work with an elections task force and the Pa. Department of State.