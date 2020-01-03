Gov. Wolf Unveils ‘Reach Out PA: Your Mental Health Matters’

Pennsylvania will expand resources and support of mental health and related health care priorities. On Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf announced an all-agency effort and anti-stigma campaign called, ‘Reach Out PA: Your Mental Health Matters.’ Wolf says through enforcement, reviews, and incentives the state will step up efforts to ensure every Pennsylvanian better understands their mental health benefits and can access services. Reach Out PA will include roundtable discussions that will be scheduled through the year across the state. Wolf says “We’ve seen success with a multi-pronged attack against the opioid crisis. Reach Out PA will do the same with mental health.”