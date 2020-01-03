2020 PA. Farm Show Update

“East Meets West.” That’s the title of the Pa. Farm Show’s butter sculpture which was unveiled Thursday. Officials say 1000-pounds of butter were crafted into images of three of the state’s most popular pro-sports mascots, the Philadelphia Flyers’ Gritty, the Philadelphia Eagles’ Swoop and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Steely McBeam. The 104th edition of the pa. farm show opens officially Saturday January 4th at the Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg. The event runs through Saturday the 11th. Admission is free but parking in Complex lots costs $15 per vehicle. Get more details online at: farmshow.pa.gov