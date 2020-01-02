York Co. Cop Arrested For DUI Resigns

A former officer with the Northern York County Regional Police Department has resigned after he was arrested for DUI. Southwestern Regional Police say 45-year old Patrick Gartell Jr. was charged with DUI offenses late last November in North Codorus Township. Officers say Gartell was an 18-year veteran of the force who served as a member of the York County Drug Task Force and who made 51-DUI arrests himself in 2010. Meanwhile, after 17 years in operation, the Southwestern Regional Police Department closed down with the end of 2019. The North Codorus Township Supervisors voted to get police protection in 2020 from the Northern York County Regional Police Department.