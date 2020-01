The Baltimore man convicted of the fatal stabbing of a York City woman will spend the rest of his life in prison. The District Attorney’s Office says 53-year old Anthony Starks was found guilty of 1st and 2nd degree murder last year in the October-2018 killing of his on-again, off-again girlfriend 65-year old Edna Pinder. When Starks was arrested in Maryland he was driving the victim’s car. His sentence comes with no possibility of parole.