PA. Farm Show Set To Open This Weekend

A tasting preview of the 104th edition of the Pa. Farm Show happens Thursday afternoon at the Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg. Lt. Governor John Fetterman will be among the first to highlight new menu items from the Mushroom Farmers of Pennsylvania, along with PennAg Industries, and the associations of dairymen and livestock. The show officially opens this Saturday and it runs through Saturday the 11th. Admission is free but parking in Farm Show Complex lots costs $15 per vehicle. Get more details online at: farmshow.pa.gov