Local Sex Crimes Update: One Sentenced, One Arrested

A York County man begins the New Year in prison after he was sentenced this week to 3-to-6 years for sexually assaulting a child. The District Attorney’s Office says 35-year old Jared Wolf pleaded no contest to multiple charges including aggravated indecent assault of a victim under 13. Prosecutors say an investigation began after the victim filed a complaint in June of 2017. Meanwhile, a Lancaster man is arrested on 4-felony counts of possession of child porn. Manheim Township Police and the County Computer Crimes Task Force searched the suspects home computer last November and allegedly discovered dozens of images and videos. Officers say 32-year old Alexander Martz is currently free on $50,000 bail.