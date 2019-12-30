Home Damaged In Lancaster Co. Fire

No one was injured in a fire Sunday morning in Lancaster County. Units were called to the 1000-block of Lititz Avenue in Manheim Township just before 5am. No word yet on a cause of the flames. The lone resident is being helped by the Red Cross.
