Update On Two York City Murders

More details have been released about three murders in York City this month. Police say that the shooting that led to the death of 17-year old Dover High School teen Emily Shoemaker on December-12th was the result of a drug deal gone bad. Two men are charged with criminal homicide in the case. Meanwhile, officers say 38-year old Levar Fountain used a sword to kill his parents last week in their home along the 300-block of Wallace Street. Police say the suspect suffers from schizophrenia and recently stopped taking his medication. All the men are being held in the York County Prison without bail.​