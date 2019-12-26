Suspected Burglar Shot In York County

A York County burglar is recovering after a homeowner shot him in the leg. Northern Regional Police say the homeowner heard a noise at around 1am Monday in a home along the 1900-block of George Street in Dover Township. After confronting 38-year old Matthew McCleary in his driveway, the suspect allegedly lunged at the homeowner who first fired a warning shot. Officers say when McCleary made another threatening move, the homeowner wounded the suspect. McCleary is charged with several crimes including burglary and simple assault.

