Parole Begins For Lancaster Co. Woman Convicted Of Murder

After the Supreme Court ruled that life sentences for teenagers convicted of murder were unconstitutional, a Lancaster County woman is released after serving nearly 28-years in prison. The state Department of Corrections confirms that 45-year old Tabitha Buck was paroled this week. Buck was found guilty of being an accomplice in the December 1991 stabbing death of a high school classmate 16-year old Laurie Show. Meanwhile, the woman who slit Show’s throat, now 47-year old Lisa Michelle Lambert is still serving her sentence of life in prison without parole. Prosecutors say Lambert believed that Show was a romantic rival. Lambert’s boyfriend, Lawrence Yunkin served 12-years for his involvement in the killing.