York Co. Man Sentenced For 1981 Disappearance Of His Wife

A York County man’s wife disappeared in 1981 and now he is headed to prison for her death. Warrington Township Police say 78-year old William Korzon of East Prospect, was living with his wife Gloria Korzon, in Bucks County when she went missing. But last spring, officers charged the husband with homicide, forgery and other crimes. Korzon eventually pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Police say Korzon lied to investigators over the years and forged documents in a effort to claim his wife was still alive until she was legally declared dead in 1997. Officials believe Korzon threatened to kill his wife and assaulted her many times during their 14-year marriage. Police also say he tried to hire someone to kill an investigator. Last week, Korzon was sentenced from 7.5-to-15 years in prison.