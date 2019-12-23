Relative Charged With Double Murder In York

The suspect arrested for a double murder on Saturday in York City is a relative of the victims. Police say a man and a woman were found dead in a home along the 300-block of Wallace Street just before 7:30p. Officers say that during questioning, 38-year old Levar Fountain allegedly ended up admitting to using an edged weapon in the assault that killed both victims. The Coroner’s Office identifies the victims as 74-year old John Fountain and 65-year old Mary Fountain. Police have not specified the relationship between the victims and the suspect. Fountain is being held without bail in the York County prison where he is charged with two counts of criminal homicide.