After allegedly shooting his friend once in both legs, a Lancaster City man remains at-large charged with aggravated assault. Police say 18-year old Javon Toaltoan is wanted for the shooting that happened last week in a home along the 500-block of North Plum Street. Officers say the victim is being treated for his wounds and he is expected to recover. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Toaltoan can text an anonymous tip to ‘LANCS’ at 847-411.