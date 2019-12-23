All Three Suspects In York City Shooting Death Of Dover Teen Now In Custody

A second man has been arrested for this month’s double shooting in York City that left a Dover High School teen dead. U-S Marshal’s captured 18-year old Daiquan Dickerson of Red Lion at a Manchester Township hotel on Saturday. Police say Dickerson and 20-year old Sterling Franz of York are charged with multiple offenses including criminal homicide in the December-12th shooting along the 400-block West College Avenue. Officers say 17-year old Emily Shoemaker died and a passenger in her vehicle was wounded. Another passenger was injured from a resulting crash. Meanwhile, the owner of the car that the suspects were riding in has been arrested. Police say 21-year old Caylah Webb of Lancaster is charged with hindering apprehension, obstruction and tampering with or fabricating evidence. All three suspects are being held in the York County Prison without bail.