Bail is set at $250,000 for a Lancaster County man accused of DUI and also hitting a police officer. East Lampeter Township Police they were called by a motorist for a vehicle driving erratically last weekend. Officers made a traffic stop and 48-year old Frederick Sisneros of Leola was arrested for driving under the influence. Sisneros was also charged with attacking police when while at the station he refused to take a breath test.