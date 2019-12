A Lancaster City man is being held on $500,000 bail after a jury found him guilty of pulling a gun on his wife and threatening to shoot her. The District Attorney’s Office says 49-year old Francis Cruz-Rivera was a convicted felon so he was not allowed to have a weapon. Aside from illegal possession a firearm, receiving stolen property and terroristic threats, Cruz-Rivera will also get prison time for violating parole. His sentencing is set for February.