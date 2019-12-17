Lancaster City Man Faces Multiple Child Sex Assault Charges

Child rape is the lead charge against a Lancaster City man. The District Attorney’s office says 31-year old Jose Vazquez-Martinez is accused of multiple sex crimes for allegedly assaulting a 7-year old girl in Quarryville Borough over several years. He’s also charged with solicitation of child pornography, indecent assault and related offenses following an incident with a 17-year old girl last spring. Vazquez-Martinez is being held in the Lancaster County Prison where his bail was set at $200,000.