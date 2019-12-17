York Co. Dollar General Robbed At Gunpoint

The hunt continues for the man who used a gun to rob a York County Dollar General. State Police say the suspect entered the store in Delta Sunday evening with a scarf wrapped around his face. Troopers say he brought several items to the register, but then displayed a handgun and stole just over $400. No one was hurt. The suspect is described as a white male, possibly 5’7″ to 5’10”, 150-200 lbs. Police say he wore a tan pair of work boots, blue jeans, yellow work gloves, a plaid shirt with a gray colored Carhart jacket. Anyone with more info can call troopers at 717-428-1011.