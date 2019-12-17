Can You Identify Vehicle Possibly Connected To York City Murder?

York City Police are asking for help in identifying a vehicle that might have been involved in last week’s double shooting that left a 17-year old Dover High School student dead. Officers say Emily Shoemaker was driving a vehicle with two teen-aged passengers along College Avenue near Beaver Street at around 5pm Thursday when someone in another car fired shots them. Police say shoemaker then hit a car and crashed into a tree. All three people in the vehicle were from dover and they all ended up in York Hospital. Shoemaker died of her injuries, while one passenger was in stable condition from a gunshot wound. Another passenger suffered a broken arm from the accident. Residents can text an anonymous tip to ‘Yorktips’ at 847-411.