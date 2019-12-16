Thursday’s York City Shootings Left Dover HS Student Dead

No suspect has been identified following Thursday’s double shooting in York City that left a 17-year old Dover High School student dead. Police say Emily Shoemaker was driving a vehicle with two teen-aged passengers along College Avenue near Beaver Street at around 5pm Thursday when someone in another car fired shots them. Officers say Shoemaker then hit a car and crashed into a tree. All three people in the vehicle were from Dover and they ended up in York Hospital. Police say Shoemaker died of her injuries, while one passenger was in stable condition from a gunshot wound and another suffered a broken arm from the accident. Officers don’t believe the attack was random.