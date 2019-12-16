PA Man Arrested For Vehicle Scam In Lancaster Co.

An alleged fraud scheme affecting two Lancaster County residents leads to the arrest of a Chadds Ford man. State Police say 51-year old Michael Salerno is accused of using illegally obtained vehicle lease information to get victims to turn over their vehicles to his firm called Accuone Financial. Salerno would promise a cash payment with a monthly compensation fee. Troopers got involved when victims began having problems collecting the money. Salerno also used the scam to obtain vehicles from Florida, New Jersey, and New York. He is charged with numerous crimes including multiple felony counts of deceptive and fraudulent business practices and theft by deception.