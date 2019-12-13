Three Shot, One Dead In York City

A 17-year old woman has died after being shot in York City. The Coroner’s Office says three people were wounded at around 5pm along the 400-block of West College Avenue. The victim and another person were taken to York Hospital while another person went by a private vehicle. The female died but we don’t know the condition of the survivors. Police haven’t offered any other details. The victim’s name will be released later Friday. An autopsy will be conducted at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 717-849-2204.