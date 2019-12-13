No Contest Plea To Child Rape In Lancaster Co.

Sentencing will take place next year for a Lancaster County man who pleaded no contest to nearly 2-dozen felonies including rape of a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child. The District Attorney’s Office says 75-year old David Smucker of Caernarvon Township was arrested last March after several girls said he had sexually assaulted them when they were between 4-and-9 years of age. A judge says Smucker faces a combined maximum sentence of 246-years in prison and fines totaling nearly $400,000.