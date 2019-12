A Lancaster County pharmacist has been arrested for providing drugs to people without a prescription. The state Attorney General’s Office says they watched 67-year old Jeffrey Eshleman of Lititz twice fill and deliver bottles of controlled drugs like hydrocodone to two people who didn’t have a valid prescription. Officials say it happened in October at the McElroy Pharmacy. Eshelman was charged with 10-offenses including 4-felony counts of drug delivery.