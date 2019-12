We know more about that standoff in Tioga County that left a Pennsylvania State Policeman wounded. Officials say the trooper was conducting a welfare check near Elkland, Pa on Tuesday, when he was shot. The gunman then barricaded himself in the home prompting a 14-hour standoff. During that time the suspect, 68-year old Delos Lowe fired at officers. Then at one point early Wednesday morning, State Police returned fire, killing Lowe.