Lancaster Co. Man Gets Prison For Crime Spree

Nearly a year after a Christmas time crime spree, a Columbia man has been sentenced for 8-armed robberies in Lancaster County. The District Attorney’s Office says 38-year old Brian Conrad Jr. pleaded guilty to multiple offenses including felony robbery, burglary and related theft charges. Officials say Conrad used a handgun to steal cash, cigarettes and donation jars from 1-Speedway gas station, 5-Turkey Hill stores and 2-Dollar Generals. A judge ordered him to serve from 15-to-30 years in prison. Conrad faces even more jail time for state parole violations.