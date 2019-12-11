PA: Chester Co. Official Charged With Embezzling Over $3-Million

A former township manager in Chester County has been arrested for stealing over $3.2-million dollars. Prosecutors say 46-year old Lisa Moore of Kennett Square used a variety of schemes while working for Kennett Township to take the money. They say Moore used a township credit card and paid herself for hours not worked and even claimed to be married to defraud her employer over a nearly 7-year period. She is charged with multiple felonies including theft and forgery. Officials say she used the money for personal expenses like clothing and travel. When the fraud was discovered earlier this year, Moore was fired.