President Trump To Rally In Hershey Tuesday Night

After President Trump meets with the Russian Foreign Minister on Tuesday, he will take Air Force-1 to Harrisburg International Airport for a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey. Commuters should be aware of road closures as Trump’s motorcade heads to Chocolatetown. Meanwhile, former Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner says he will cover the $15,000 to $20,000 in security support costs for the Derry Township Police. Last week that department announced they would request security reimbursement from all political campaigns that rally in Hershey.