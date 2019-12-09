Suspect In York Co. Shooting Death Still At-Large

The suspect who fired the shots in last week’s attack in a York County movie theater is still on the run. Police call 20-year old Anu-Malik Johnson of no fixed address an ‘extremely dangerous human being.’ Johnson is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm in last Monday’s night’s double shooting in the Regal Cinema in West Manchester Township. One victim, 22-year old Andre White of Carlisle died while a woman is recovering from being shot in the face. Officers say the incident was not a random event. Another suspect, 19-year old Jalen Bellaflores was taken into custody last Thursday. He is accused of criminal homicide and conspiracy. Meanwhile, the dead man’s girlfriend, 18-year old Kieara Martinez has been arrested for tampering with evidence and hindering apprehension. Police say she lied about taking the victim’s cell phone from the crime scene.