Suspect In York Co. Shooting Death Still At-Large

Posted on

The suspect who fired the shots in last week’s attack in a York County movie theater is still on the run. Police call 20-year old Anu-Malik Johnson of no fixed address an ‘extremely dangerous human being.’ Johnson is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm in last Monday’s night’s double shooting in the Regal Cinema in West Manchester Township. One victim, 22-year old Andre White of Carlisle died while a woman is recovering from being shot in the face. Officers say the incident was not a random event. Another suspect, 19-year old Jalen Bellaflores was taken into custody last Thursday. He is accused of criminal homicide and conspiracy. Meanwhile, the dead man’s girlfriend, 18-year old Kieara Martinez has been arrested for tampering with evidence and hindering apprehension. Police say she lied about taking the victim’s cell phone from the crime scene.

Headlines

There is no custom code to display.