Sunday Fires Damage Two Lancaster Co. Businesses

Crews were called to two fires in Lancaster County Sunday. Flames damaged the lower level bar at Hurricane Pizza along Columbia Avenue in Columbia. This was just before they opened for lunch. Officials are investigating the cause. Then in the afternoon, one person was rescued from a second floor after fire broke out in a Landisville business. No word yet on how the blaze began at Cooltrains Toys & Hobbies, in the 100-block of West Main Street. No one was hurt in either incident. Officials are still looking for the cause of both fires.