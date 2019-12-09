Flurry Of Fires Hit Businesses In Region Saturday

The weekend started with a 4-alarm fire that destroyed a Lebanon County business. Officials say flames erupted late Friday night after the Ono Family Restaurant on Allentown Boulevard in East Hanover Township had closed. The cause is under investigation. An electrical fire in Lebanon County Saturday displaced 4-adults and one child. Officials say the blaze damaged a mobile home in Palm City Park in South Annville Township. The Red Cross is helping the victims. Meanwhile, fire damaged the Kinderhook Early Learning Center along the 400-block of Coffee Goss Road near Marietta in East Donegal Township, Lancaster County Saturday afternoon. The business was closed at the time. No word yet on how the flames started. There were no serious injuries in any of the fires.