Terre Hill Man Charged With Arson & Homicide

A Lancaster County man is charged with homicide after the owner of a truck dies from injuries caused during an auto theft. The District Attorney’s Office says 31-year old Javen Jackson on Terre Hill also faces charges for setting a fire in New Holland the previous day that displaced 11-people and caused about $1.75-million dollars in damage. Jackson is accused of stealing a truck from 59-year old Thomas Blackwell of Terre Hill on November-11th. Blackwell fell while trying to prevent the crime and he was seriously injured. The victim died 3-days later. Prosecutors say on November-10th Jackson set a blaze at an apartment complex and business where he was living. No one was seriously hurt there. The suspect is being held in the Lancaster County Prison without bail.