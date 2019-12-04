Suspect Who Shot Two, Killing One In York Co. Is Still At-Large

The suspect who shot two people, killing one in a York County movie theater is still on the run. Springettsbury township police say a man and woman were attacked inside the Regal Cinemas at the West Manchester Town Center just before 10:30p Monday. Both victims were taken to York Hospital but the man identified as 22-year old Andre White of Carlisle died. We do not know the condition of the woman. Officers believe the incident wasn’t random and that no other patrons were in danger. An autopsy is planned for Wednesday. Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to call 717-792-9514.