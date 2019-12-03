Three Get Prison In Lancaster Co. Fatal Dose Case

Three Lancaster County residents are headed to prison for providing a fatal dose of fentanyl-laced heroin that killed a woman in December of 2017. The District Attorney’s Office says 22-year old Ivy Zerphey and 25-year old Chance Barber, both of Lancaster and 32-year old Lakisha Mercado of Mount Joy have pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death. Mercado was the supplier and she was given 3-to-7 years in prison. Zerphy was a friend of the victim and she picked up the drugs. She was given 2-to-5 years. Barber arranged the drug sale and he was also given 2-to-5 years. A prosecutor says the victim had not used heroin before the day she died.